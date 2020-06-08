BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO] fell -17.03% so far this year. What now?

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: BBIO] traded at a high on 06/05/20, posting a 4.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $29.08. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1039180 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. stands at 6.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.45%.

The market cap for BBIO stock reached $3.37 billion, with 117.80 million shares outstanding and 69.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, BBIO reached a trading volume of 1039180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBIO shares is $45.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on BBIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 83.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.81.

How has BBIO stock performed recently?

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.85. With this latest performance, BBIO shares dropped by -9.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.27% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.01 for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.87, while it was recorded at 28.72 for the last single week of trading, and 29.23 for the last 200 days.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -656.41 and a Gross Margin at +93.84. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -642.47.

Return on Total Capital for BBIO is now -52.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -213.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.43. Additionally, BBIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO] managed to generate an average of -$1,050,754 per employee.BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.20 and a Current Ratio set at 14.20.

Earnings analysis for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. posted -3.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -565.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBIO.

Insider trade positions for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO]

There are presently around $3,344 million, or 99.20% of BBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBIO stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 36,900,661, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, holding 26,620,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $774.14 million in BBIO stocks shares; and PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, currently with $195.02 million in BBIO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:BBIO] by around 11,147,983 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 3,233,364 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 100,599,530 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,980,877 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBIO stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,378,117 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 236,593 shares during the same period.