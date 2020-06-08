BofA/Merrill lifts The Mosaic Company [MOS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] gained 1.73% or 0.24 points to close at $14.10 with a heavy trading volume of 6212041 shares. It opened the trading session at $14.48, the shares rose to $14.69 and dropped to $13.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MOS points out that the company has recorded -23.24% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -116.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.96M shares, MOS reached to a volume of 6212041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Mosaic Company [MOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $18.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for The Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price from $12 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for The Mosaic Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on MOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Mosaic Company is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 32.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for MOS stock

The Mosaic Company [MOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.63. With this latest performance, MOS shares gained by 30.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.13 for The Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.46, while it was recorded at 13.37 for the last single week of trading, and 17.06 for the last 200 days.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

The Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Mosaic Company posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -58.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Mosaic Company go to 7.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Mosaic Company [MOS]

There are presently around $4,091 million, or 80.10% of MOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,271,726, which is approximately 2.194% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,432,180 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $386.79 million in MOS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $277.06 million in MOS stock with ownership of nearly -1.267% of the company’s market capitalization.

225 institutional holders increased their position in The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS] by around 38,762,383 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 39,161,797 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 212,219,045 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 290,143,225 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOS stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,961,518 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 6,835,834 shares during the same period.