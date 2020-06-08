BMO Capital Markets Downgrade Sealed Air Corporation [SEE]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Sealed Air Corporation [NYSE: SEE] gained 3.81% or 1.29 points to close at $35.13 with a heavy trading volume of 1164047 shares. It opened the trading session at $34.86, the shares rose to $36.07 and dropped to $34.86, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SEE points out that the company has recorded -6.52% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -105.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, SEE reached to a volume of 1164047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sealed Air Corporation [SEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEE shares is $35.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sealed Air Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Sealed Air Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sealed Air Corporation is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for SEE in the course of the last twelve months was 27.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for SEE stock

Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.44. With this latest performance, SEE shares gained by 27.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.72 for Sealed Air Corporation [SEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.03, while it was recorded at 33.49 for the last single week of trading, and 35.27 for the last 200 days.

Sealed Air Corporation [SEE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.14 and a Gross Margin at +31.99. Sealed Air Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.12.

Return on Total Capital for SEE is now 19.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.08. Additionally, SEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 105.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] managed to generate an average of $17,770 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Sealed Air Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Sealed Air Corporation [SEE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sealed Air Corporation posted 0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sealed Air Corporation go to 3.95%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sealed Air Corporation [SEE]

There are presently around $5,070 million, or 94.00% of SEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,814,610, which is approximately 0.386% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 14,353,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $504.22 million in SEE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $377.16 million in SEE stock with ownership of nearly -1.345% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sealed Air Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 189 institutional holders increased their position in Sealed Air Corporation [NYSE:SEE] by around 15,309,870 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 15,598,611 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 113,403,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,311,877 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEE stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,516,723 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 1,670,782 shares during the same period.