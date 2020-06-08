Big Lots Inc. [BIG] Stock trading around $36.43 per share: What’s Next?

Big Lots Inc. [NYSE: BIG] traded at a low on 06/05/20, posting a -1.49 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $36.43. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2064732 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Big Lots Inc. stands at 5.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.37%.

The market cap for BIG stock reached $1.45 billion, with 39.04 million shares outstanding and 38.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, BIG reached a trading volume of 2064732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Big Lots Inc. [BIG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIG shares is $34.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Big Lots Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Big Lots Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $34, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on BIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Big Lots Inc. is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for BIG in the course of the last twelve months was 57.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has BIG stock performed recently?

Big Lots Inc. [BIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.99. With this latest performance, BIG shares gained by 50.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.68 for Big Lots Inc. [BIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.61, while it was recorded at 37.33 for the last single week of trading, and 23.47 for the last 200 days.

Big Lots Inc. [BIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Big Lots Inc. [BIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.07 and a Gross Margin at +37.19. Big Lots Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.55.

Return on Total Capital for BIG is now 9.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Big Lots Inc. [BIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.57. Additionally, BIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 156.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Big Lots Inc. [BIG] managed to generate an average of $7,131 per employee.Big Lots Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Big Lots Inc. [BIG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Big Lots Inc. posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 32.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Big Lots Inc. go to 0.75%.

Insider trade positions for Big Lots Inc. [BIG]

There are presently around $1,350 million, or 98.20% of BIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,915,794, which is approximately -2.744% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,637,283 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $168.94 million in BIG stocks shares; and ANCORA ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $89.78 million in BIG stock with ownership of nearly 885.737% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Big Lots Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Big Lots Inc. [NYSE:BIG] by around 6,833,044 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 10,278,524 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 19,933,649 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,045,217 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIG stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,439,540 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 5,435,502 shares during the same period.