Barclays slashes price target on eHealth Inc. [EHTH] – find out why.

eHealth Inc. [NASDAQ: EHTH] traded at a high on 06/05/20, posting a 2.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $118.10. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1349222 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of eHealth Inc. stands at 7.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.77%.

The market cap for EHTH stock reached $2.96 billion, with 24.72 million shares outstanding and 24.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 818.24K shares, EHTH reached a trading volume of 1349222 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about eHealth Inc. [EHTH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EHTH shares is $177.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EHTH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for eHealth Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2019, representing the official price target for eHealth Inc. stock. On July 29, 2019, analysts increased their price target for EHTH shares from 106 to 136.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eHealth Inc. is set at 8.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for EHTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.68.

How has EHTH stock performed recently?

eHealth Inc. [EHTH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.45. With this latest performance, EHTH shares gained by 8.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EHTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.87 for eHealth Inc. [EHTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.80, while it was recorded at 124.94 for the last single week of trading, and 99.46 for the last 200 days.

eHealth Inc. [EHTH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eHealth Inc. [EHTH] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.84. eHealth Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.21.

Return on Total Capital for EHTH is now 24.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eHealth Inc. [EHTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.41. Additionally, EHTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eHealth Inc. [EHTH] managed to generate an average of $44,591 per employee.eHealth Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

Earnings analysis for eHealth Inc. [EHTH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, eHealth Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 127.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EHTH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eHealth Inc. go to 13.28%.

Insider trade positions for eHealth Inc. [EHTH]

There are presently around $3,274 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EHTH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,510,173, which is approximately 11.158% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,891,368 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $223.37 million in EHTH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $189.16 million in EHTH stock with ownership of nearly 17.716% of the company’s market capitalization.

170 institutional holders increased their position in eHealth Inc. [NASDAQ:EHTH] by around 5,012,551 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 5,004,072 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 17,707,433 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,724,056 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EHTH stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 795,667 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,180,079 shares during the same period.