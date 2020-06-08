B. Riley FBR Upgrade Chatham Lodging Trust [CLDT]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Chatham Lodging Trust [NYSE: CLDT] gained 8.99% or 0.73 points to close at $8.85 with a heavy trading volume of 1464661 shares. It opened the trading session at $8.78, the shares rose to $9.70 and dropped to $8.77, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CLDT points out that the company has recorded -51.05% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -157.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 636.24K shares, CLDT reached to a volume of 1464661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chatham Lodging Trust [CLDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLDT shares is $7.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Chatham Lodging Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2019, representing the official price target for Chatham Lodging Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $20, while B. Riley FBR Inc. kept a Neutral rating on CLDT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chatham Lodging Trust is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLDT in the course of the last twelve months was 96.63.

Trading performance analysis for CLDT stock

Chatham Lodging Trust [CLDT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.11. With this latest performance, CLDT shares gained by 43.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.31 for Chatham Lodging Trust [CLDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.56, while it was recorded at 7.69 for the last single week of trading, and 14.08 for the last 200 days.

Chatham Lodging Trust [CLDT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chatham Lodging Trust [CLDT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.66 and a Gross Margin at +29.61. Chatham Lodging Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.61.

Return on Total Capital for CLDT is now 2.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chatham Lodging Trust [CLDT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.91. Additionally, CLDT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chatham Lodging Trust [CLDT] managed to generate an average of $471,949 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 71.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

Chatham Lodging Trust [CLDT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chatham Lodging Trust posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLDT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chatham Lodging Trust go to 12.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chatham Lodging Trust [CLDT]

There are presently around $356 million, or 88.30% of CLDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLDT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,291,529, which is approximately -0.995% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,518,221 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.84 million in CLDT stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $28.96 million in CLDT stock with ownership of nearly -3.043% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chatham Lodging Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Chatham Lodging Trust [NYSE:CLDT] by around 3,080,574 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 3,524,622 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 33,638,378 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,243,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLDT stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 358,826 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,658,895 shares during the same period.