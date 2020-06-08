APi Group Corporation [APG] Revenue clocked in at $26.28 million, up 13.74% YTD: What’s Next?

APi Group Corporation [NYSE: APG] price plunged by -0.08 percent to reach at -$0.01. A sum of 1945457 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 802.67K shares. APi Group Corporation shares reached a high of $13.00 and dropped to a low of $11.91 until finishing in the latest session at $12.00.

Guru’s Opinion on APi Group Corporation [APG]:

UBS have made an estimate for APi Group Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for APi Group Corporation is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for APG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 77.58.

APG Stock Performance Analysis:

APi Group Corporation [APG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.48. With this latest performance, APG shares gained by 22.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.00% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.38 for APi Group Corporation [APG].

Insight into APi Group Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and APi Group Corporation [APG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.15 and a Gross Margin at +18.26. APi Group Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.64.

Return on Total Capital for APG is now -2.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, APi Group Corporation [APG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.67. Additionally, APG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, APi Group Corporation [APG] managed to generate an average of -$4,558 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.56.

APi Group Corporation [APG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19 million, or 42.46% of APG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APG stocks are: ANCORA ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 789,000, which is approximately 163.175% of the company’s market cap and around 17.12% of the total institutional ownership; TELEMARK ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 400,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.8 million in APG stocks shares; and FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC, currently with $2.32 million in APG stock with ownership of nearly 106.064% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in APi Group Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in APi Group Corporation [NYSE:APG] by around 1,119,645 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 460,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,580,317 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APG stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 455,000 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.