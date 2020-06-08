Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] is 2.70% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NYSE: AMRX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.00% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.64%. Over the last 12 months, AMRX stock dropped by -36.13%. The one-year Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -20.44. The average equity rating for AMRX stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.40 billion, with 147.18 million shares outstanding and 115.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, AMRX stock reached a trading volume of 2138323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRX shares is $4.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMRX in the course of the last twelve months was 11.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

AMRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.64. With this latest performance, AMRX shares gained by 46.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.62 for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.81, while it was recorded at 4.77 for the last single week of trading, and 3.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.09 and a Gross Margin at +29.46. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.25.

Return on Total Capital for AMRX is now 0.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -98.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,194.37. Additionally, AMRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,178.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] managed to generate an average of -$65,803 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

AMRX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -35.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to -12.10%.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $487 million, or 67.60% of AMRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRX stocks are: FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD with ownership of 21,521,301, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC., holding 16,213,367 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.26 million in AMRX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $75.85 million in AMRX stock with ownership of nearly -1.311% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NYSE:AMRX] by around 5,440,518 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 8,607,014 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 84,241,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,289,324 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRX stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,034,063 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 5,459,011 shares during the same period.