Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] moved up 0.95: Why It’s Important

Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE: ALK] gained 0.95% or 0.4 points to close at $42.72 with a heavy trading volume of 9357164 shares. It opened the trading session at $47.84, the shares rose to $48.66 and dropped to $41.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ALK points out that the company has recorded -36.16% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -113.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, ALK reached to a volume of 9357164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALK shares is $40.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Alaska Air Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $45 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Alaska Air Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on ALK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alaska Air Group Inc. is set at 3.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALK in the course of the last twelve months was 5.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for ALK stock

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.95. With this latest performance, ALK shares gained by 53.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.94 for Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.41, while it was recorded at 39.33 for the last single week of trading, and 54.52 for the last 200 days.

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.75 and a Gross Margin at +22.69. Alaska Air Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.76.

Return on Total Capital for ALK is now 16.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.05. Additionally, ALK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] managed to generate an average of $31,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Alaska Air Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alaska Air Group Inc. posted 2.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.13/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alaska Air Group Inc. go to -4.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]

There are presently around $4,302 million, or 82.20% of ALK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,512,733, which is approximately 7.299% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 9,287,236 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $396.75 million in ALK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $316.98 million in ALK stock with ownership of nearly -0.473% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alaska Air Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 241 institutional holders increased their position in Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE:ALK] by around 11,796,939 shares. Additionally, 303 investors decreased positions by around 21,341,301 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 67,558,012 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,696,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALK stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,100,129 shares, while 156 institutional investors sold positions of 4,676,539 shares during the same period.