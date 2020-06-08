Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] Revenue clocked in at $93.30 million, up 29.45% YTD: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [NASDAQ: ADPT] loss -1.20% or -0.47 points to close at $38.73 with a heavy trading volume of 1714052 shares. It opened the trading session at $39.26, the shares rose to $40.05 and dropped to $38.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ADPT points out that the company has recorded 42.55% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -154.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, ADPT reached to a volume of 1714052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADPT shares is $50.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.32.

Trading performance analysis for ADPT stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.08. With this latest performance, ADPT shares gained by 14.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.55% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.95 for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.92, while it was recorded at 39.10 for the last single week of trading, and 31.43 for the last 200 days.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -92.15 and a Gross Margin at +65.86. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -81.78.

Return on Total Capital for ADPT is now -17.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.41. Additionally, ADPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] managed to generate an average of -$153,576 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation posted -1.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -778.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation go to 4.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]

There are presently around $3,748 million, or 76.30% of ADPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADPT stocks are: VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP with ownership of 33,493,708, which is approximately -12.792% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; MATRIX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, holding 15,115,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $585.41 million in ADPT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $192.13 million in ADPT stock with ownership of nearly 57.06% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [NASDAQ:ADPT] by around 22,623,599 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 12,069,800 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 62,074,433 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,767,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADPT stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,794,018 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,800,773 shares during the same period.

