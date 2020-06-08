Wednesday, June 10, 2020
1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] Revenue clocked in at $292.00 million, up 48.94% YTD: What’s Next?

By Edison Baldwin

1Life Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: ONEM] traded at a high on 06/05/20, posting a 2.75 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $32.87. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1018908 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of 1Life Healthcare Inc. stands at 8.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.36%.

The market cap for ONEM stock reached $4.03 billion, with 122.41 million shares outstanding and 79.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, ONEM reached a trading volume of 1018908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONEM shares is $26.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2020, representing the official price target for 1Life Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while SunTrust analysts kept a Buy rating on ONEM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1Life Healthcare Inc. is set at 3.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06.

How has ONEM stock performed recently?

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.76.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.14 for 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.92, while it was recorded at 33.26 for the last single week of trading.

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.59 and a Gross Margin at +34.16. 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.02.

Return on Total Capital for ONEM is now -17.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.39. Additionally, ONEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] managed to generate an average of -$30,914 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.1Life Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings analysis for 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 1Life Healthcare Inc. go to 27.00%.

Insider trade positions for 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]

There are presently around $2,140 million, or 82.40% of ONEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONEM stocks are: CARLYLE GROUP INC. with ownership of 28,157,681, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 9,509,562 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $312.58 million in ONEM stocks shares; and MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD, currently with $195.75 million in ONEM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 1Life Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in 1Life Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:ONEM] by around 65,102,141 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,102,141 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONEM stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 65,102,141 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

