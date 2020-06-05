Friday, June 5, 2020
Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] is 61.18% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Brandon Evans

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [NASDAQ: ZN] traded at a high on 06/04/20, posting a 0.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.28. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2086769 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. stands at 8.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.29%.

The market cap for ZN stock reached $46.57 million, with 138.81 million shares outstanding and 162.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.09M shares, ZN reached a trading volume of 2086769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zion Oil & Gas Inc. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has ZN stock performed recently?

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.59. With this latest performance, ZN shares dropped by -4.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.52 for Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2427, while it was recorded at 0.2786 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2340 for the last 200 days.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ZN is now -51.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.63. Additionally, ZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zion Oil & Gas Inc. [ZN] managed to generate an average of -$267,720 per employee.Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

