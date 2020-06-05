Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR] fell -50.39% so far this year. What now?

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: XHR] gained 11.78% or 1.13 points to close at $10.72 with a heavy trading volume of 1734307 shares. It opened the trading session at $9.60, the shares rose to $10.74 and dropped to $9.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for XHR points out that the company has recorded -48.81% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -74.59% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, XHR reached to a volume of 1734307 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XHR shares is $12.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $20 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23.50, while Janney analysts kept a Neutral rating on XHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for XHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.37.

Trading performance analysis for XHR stock

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.78. With this latest performance, XHR shares gained by 26.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.48 for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.99, while it was recorded at 9.53 for the last single week of trading, and 16.91 for the last 200 days.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.61 and a Gross Margin at +14.23. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.79.

Return on Total Capital for XHR is now 2.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.92. Additionally, XHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR] managed to generate an average of $1,142,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -59.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XHR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [XHR]

There are presently around $917 million, or 86.90% of XHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XHR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,183,463, which is approximately -0.897% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,247,454 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $184.58 million in XHR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $65.26 million in XHR stock with ownership of nearly -29.822% of the company’s market capitalization.

107 institutional holders increased their position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:XHR] by around 5,808,144 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 11,303,464 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 78,530,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,642,450 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XHR stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,041,781 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 4,056,367 shares during the same period.