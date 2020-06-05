Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] fell -19.74% so far this year. What now?

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: WH] gained 1.33% on the last trading session, reaching $50.41 price per share at the time. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. represents 93.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.79 billion with the latest information. WH stock price has been found in the range of $48.37 to $51.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, WH reached a trading volume of 1254304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WH shares is $47.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WH stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 02, 2019, representing the official price target for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on WH stock. On December 24, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for WH shares from 68 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 2.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for WH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.88.

Trading performance analysis for WH stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.48. With this latest performance, WH shares gained by 30.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.76 for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.27, while it was recorded at 48.53 for the last single week of trading, and 49.83 for the last 200 days.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.60 and a Gross Margin at +28.93. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.65.

Return on Total Capital for WH is now 13.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 178.30. Additionally, WH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 175.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] managed to generate an average of $11,056 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. posted 0.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.81/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to 3.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH]

There are presently around $4,419 million, or 97.70% of WH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,272,423, which is approximately 1.913% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,528,372 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $424.29 million in WH stocks shares; and LONG POND CAPITAL, LP, currently with $252.11 million in WH stock with ownership of nearly 328.141% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:WH] by around 16,406,907 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 17,445,382 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 54,974,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,827,233 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WH stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,421,015 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 6,051,013 shares during the same period.