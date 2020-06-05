William Blair slashes price target on Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. [ENT] – find out why.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: ENT] closed the trading session at $4.95 on 06/04/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.13, while the highest price level was $6.37. The stocks have a year to date performance of -60.40 percent and weekly performance of 126.03 percent. The stock has been moved at -58.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 115.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -29.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 158.58K shares, ENT reached to a volume of 3711292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. [ENT]:

William Blair have made an estimate for Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2017, representing the official price target for Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03.

ENT stock trade performance evaluation

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. [ENT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 126.03. With this latest performance, ENT shares gained by 115.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.34 for Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. [ENT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.84, while it was recorded at 3.06 for the last single week of trading, and 10.43 for the last 200 days.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. [ENT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. [ENT] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.17 and a Gross Margin at +12.94. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.36.

Return on Total Capital for ENT is now -13.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.37. Additionally, ENT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 187.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 120.30.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. [ENT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. posted -10.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -9.87/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. go to 15.00%.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. [ENT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8 million, or 65.10% of ENT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENT stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,161,262, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; SEARCHLIGHT CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., holding 277,668 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 million in ENT stocks shares; and FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC, currently with $0.72 million in ENT stock with ownership of nearly 0.391% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:ENT] by around 8,951 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 140,185 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 1,891,598 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,040,734 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENT stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,906 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 75,350 shares during the same period.