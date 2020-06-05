why The Buckle Inc. [BKE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.00

The Buckle Inc. [NYSE: BKE] price surged by 7.85 percent to reach at $1.23. A sum of 1434830 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 667.42K shares. The Buckle Inc. shares reached a high of $16.91 and dropped to a low of $15.57 until finishing in the latest session at $16.90.

The one-year BKE stock forecast points to a potential downside of -30.0. The average equity rating for BKE stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Buckle Inc. [BKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKE shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKE stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for The Buckle Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2018, representing the official price target for The Buckle Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $16, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on BKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Buckle Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKE in the course of the last twelve months was 44.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

BKE Stock Performance Analysis:

The Buckle Inc. [BKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.81. With this latest performance, BKE shares gained by 22.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.86 for The Buckle Inc. [BKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.65, while it was recorded at 15.13 for the last single week of trading, and 20.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Buckle Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Buckle Inc. [BKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.61 and a Gross Margin at +41.93. The Buckle Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.60.

Return on Total Capital for BKE is now 22.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Buckle Inc. [BKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.02. Additionally, BKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Buckle Inc. [BKE] managed to generate an average of $14,918 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 176.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.The Buckle Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

BKE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Buckle Inc. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKE.

The Buckle Inc. [BKE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $525 million, or 71.20% of BKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKE stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,738,395, which is approximately -1.712% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,208,653 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.95 million in BKE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $50.36 million in BKE stock with ownership of nearly 2.867% of the company’s market capitalization.

83 institutional holders increased their position in The Buckle Inc. [NYSE:BKE] by around 4,315,268 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 4,821,691 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 24,387,008 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,523,967 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKE stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 464,718 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,730,579 shares during the same period.