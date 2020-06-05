why Global Net Lease Inc. [GNL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.63

Global Net Lease Inc. [NYSE: GNL] closed the trading session at $15.70 on 06/04/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.04, while the highest price level was $15.85. The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.58 percent and weekly performance of 9.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -22.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 787.15K shares, GNL reached to a volume of 1049210 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Global Net Lease Inc. [GNL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNL shares is $21.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Global Net Lease Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2019, representing the official price target for Global Net Lease Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on GNL stock. On March 15, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for GNL shares from 25 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Net Lease Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNL in the course of the last twelve months was 2863.05.

GNL stock trade performance evaluation

Global Net Lease Inc. [GNL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.79. With this latest performance, GNL shares gained by 18.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.47 for Global Net Lease Inc. [GNL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.52, while it was recorded at 14.80 for the last single week of trading, and 17.94 for the last 200 days.

Global Net Lease Inc. [GNL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Global Net Lease Inc. [GNL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.46 and a Gross Margin at +37.71. Global Net Lease Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.87.

Return on Total Capital for GNL is now 1.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Global Net Lease Inc. [GNL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.51. Additionally, GNL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Global Net Lease Inc. [GNL] managed to generate an average of $45,816,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Global Net Lease Inc. [GNL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Global Net Lease Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 275.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNL.

Global Net Lease Inc. [GNL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $956 million, or 69.70% of GNL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,659,705, which is approximately -2.036% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,347,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $222.38 million in GNL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $64.28 million in GNL stock with ownership of nearly 15.037% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Global Net Lease Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Global Net Lease Inc. [NYSE:GNL] by around 4,723,816 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 3,357,739 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 53,608,306 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,689,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNL stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 388,487 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,113,215 shares during the same period.