Valvoline Inc. [VVV] stock Upgrade by SunTrust analyst, price target now $23

Valvoline Inc. [NYSE: VVV] gained 0.36% on the last trading session, reaching $19.55 price per share at the time. Valvoline Inc. represents 188.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.61 billion with the latest information. VVV stock price has been found in the range of $19.20 to $19.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, VVV reached a trading volume of 3345245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Valvoline Inc. [VVV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VVV shares is $19.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VVV stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Valvoline Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Valvoline Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on VVV stock. On February 05, 2020, analysts increased their price target for VVV shares from 18 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valvoline Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for VVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for VVV in the course of the last twelve months was 24.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

Trading performance analysis for VVV stock

Valvoline Inc. [VVV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.71. With this latest performance, VVV shares gained by 17.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VVV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.16 for Valvoline Inc. [VVV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.80, while it was recorded at 19.06 for the last single week of trading, and 19.83 for the last 200 days.

Valvoline Inc. [VVV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valvoline Inc. [VVV] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.69 and a Gross Margin at +33.89. Valvoline Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.70.

Return on Total Capital for VVV is now 34.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.76. Additionally, VVV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 122.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Valvoline Inc. [VVV] managed to generate an average of $26,329 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.Valvoline Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Valvoline Inc. [VVV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Valvoline Inc. posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VVV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valvoline Inc. go to 2.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Valvoline Inc. [VVV]

There are presently around $3,355 million, or 94.60% of VVV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VVV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,224,925, which is approximately 0.463% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,032,068 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $331.79 million in VVV stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $219.3 million in VVV stock with ownership of nearly -3.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

150 institutional holders increased their position in Valvoline Inc. [NYSE:VVV] by around 30,728,745 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 32,650,064 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 108,856,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,234,977 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VVV stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,485,933 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 3,178,643 shares during the same period.