Sunday, June 7, 2020
type here...
Market

UBS lifts Fluor Corporation [FLR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Misty Lee

Must read

Market

Market cap of Entegris Inc. [ENTG] reaches 8.38B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Entegris Inc. gained 0.32% or 0.2 points to close at $62.17 with a heavy trading volume of 1536317 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Industry

Market cap of Honeywell International Inc. [HON] reaches 105.34B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Honeywell International Inc. surged by $2.17 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $148.73 during the day while...
Read more
Industry

ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] Is Currently 21.72 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
ProPetro Holding Corp. closed the trading session at $5.66 on 06/04/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.60,...
Read more
Market

The Howard Hughes Corporation [HHC] stock Downgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $55

Edison Baldwin - 0
The Howard Hughes Corporation gained 3.65% on the last trading session, reaching $60.80 price per share at the time. The Howard Hughes Corporation...
Read more

Fluor Corporation [NYSE: FLR] gained 6.16% or 0.78 points to close at $13.45 with a heavy trading volume of 3442481 shares. It opened the trading session at $12.58, the shares rose to $13.57 and dropped to $12.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FLR points out that the company has recorded -19.27% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -371.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, FLR reached to a volume of 3442481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fluor Corporation [FLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLR shares is $12.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLR stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Fluor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $11 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Fluor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $16, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on FLR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fluor Corporation is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.24.

Trading performance analysis for FLR stock

Fluor Corporation [FLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.05. With this latest performance, FLR shares gained by 39.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.20 for Fluor Corporation [FLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.19, while it was recorded at 12.43 for the last single week of trading, and 15.05 for the last 200 days.

Fluor Corporation [FLR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fluor Corporation [FLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.73 and a Gross Margin at +3.53. Fluor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.17.

Return on Total Capital for FLR is now 10.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fluor Corporation [FLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.98. Additionally, FLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fluor Corporation [FLR] managed to generate an average of $4,214 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.06.Fluor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Fluor Corporation [FLR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fluor Corporation posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -41.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fluor Corporation go to -5.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fluor Corporation [FLR]

There are presently around $1,260 million, or 86.30% of FLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,083,625, which is approximately 3.561% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,914,261 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $163.62 million in FLR stocks shares; and HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $105.19 million in FLR stock with ownership of nearly 3.463% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fluor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Fluor Corporation [NYSE:FLR] by around 12,337,094 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 25,433,635 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 61,682,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,453,545 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLR stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,334,120 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 8,154,315 shares during the same period.

Previous articleeBay Inc. [EBAY] Revenue clocked in at $10.53 billion, up 36.69% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleAlembic Global Advisors slashes price target on Hexcel Corporation [HXL] – find out why.

More articles

Market

BofA/Merrill lifts Schneider National Inc. [SNDR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Schneider National Inc. slipped around -0.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $23.14 at the close of the session, down -0.17%. Schneider...
Read more
Market

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] is 1791.20% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Co-Diagnostics Inc. traded at a low on 06/04/20, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.93. The results...
Read more
Market

why Illumina Inc. [ILMN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $324.00

Caleb Clifford - 0
Illumina Inc. jumped around 0.08 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $358.40 at the close of the session, up 0.02%. Illumina Inc....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

Scotiabank Downgrade SM Energy Company [SM]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Caleb Clifford - 0
SM Energy Company loss -0.24% or -0.01 points to close at $4.20 with a heavy trading volume of 5230579 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Companies

Daiwa Securities slashes price target on Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] – find out why.

Brandon Evans - 0
Broadcom Inc. closed the trading session at $308.89 on 06/04/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $302.10, while...
Read more
Market

BofA/Merrill lifts Schneider National Inc. [SNDR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Schneider National Inc. slipped around -0.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $23.14 at the close of the session, down -0.17%. Schneider...
Read more
Industry

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALXN] stock Initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $121

Misty Lee - 0
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.08% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Finance

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] is -8.38% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Amgen Inc. loss -0.05% on the last trading session, reaching $220.88 price per share at the time. Amgen Inc. represents 590.00 million in...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

Scotiabank Downgrade SM Energy Company [SM]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Caleb Clifford - 0
SM Energy Company loss -0.24% or -0.01 points to close at $4.20 with a heavy trading volume of 5230579 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Companies

Daiwa Securities slashes price target on Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] – find out why.

Brandon Evans - 0
Broadcom Inc. closed the trading session at $308.89 on 06/04/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $302.10, while...
Read more

Popular Category