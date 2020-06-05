Friday, June 5, 2020
The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] stock Downgrade by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $20

By Edison Baldwin

The Williams Companies Inc. [NYSE: WMB] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $20.71 during the day while it closed the day at $20.71. The Williams Companies Inc. stock has also gained 3.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WMB stock has inclined by 11.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.71% and lost -12.69% year-on date.

The market cap for WMB stock reached $25.12 billion, with 1.21 billion shares outstanding and 1.21 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.74M shares, WMB reached a trading volume of 8323906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMB shares is $21.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMB stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The Williams Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $19 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2020, representing the official price target for The Williams Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $23, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on WMB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Williams Companies Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMB in the course of the last twelve months was 13.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

WMB stock trade performance evaluation

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.76. With this latest performance, WMB shares gained by 9.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.15 for The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.86, while it was recorded at 20.52 for the last single week of trading, and 20.95 for the last 200 days.

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.02 and a Gross Margin at +35.75. The Williams Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.55.

Return on Total Capital for WMB is now 6.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.35. Additionally, WMB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] managed to generate an average of $179,759 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.The Williams Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Williams Companies Inc. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Williams Companies Inc. go to 1.98%.

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,803 million, or 90.00% of WMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 134,198,513, which is approximately 1.839% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 105,311,782 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.18 billion in WMB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.39 billion in WMB stock with ownership of nearly 8.093% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Williams Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 401 institutional holders increased their position in The Williams Companies Inc. [NYSE:WMB] by around 132,366,381 shares. Additionally, 416 investors decreased positions by around 147,501,779 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 775,434,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,055,302,614 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMB stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,898,969 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 44,040,281 shares during the same period.

Previous articleBooz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation [BAH] Revenue clocked in at $7.46 billion, up 13.38% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleROTH Capital slashes price target on Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] – find out why.

