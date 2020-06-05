The Timken Company [TKR] Stock trading around $46.02 per share: What’s Next?

The Timken Company [NYSE: TKR] traded at a high on 06/04/20, posting a 3.51 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $46.02. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1006862 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Timken Company stands at 3.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.90%.

The market cap for TKR stock reached $3.50 billion, with 75.46 million shares outstanding and 65.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 744.73K shares, TKR reached a trading volume of 1006862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Timken Company [TKR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TKR shares is $47.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for The Timken Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 26, 2019, representing the official price target for The Timken Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $56, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on TKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Timken Company is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for TKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for TKR in the course of the last twelve months was 11.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has TKR stock performed recently?

The Timken Company [TKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.75. With this latest performance, TKR shares gained by 23.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.89 for The Timken Company [TKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.87, while it was recorded at 43.54 for the last single week of trading, and 45.32 for the last 200 days.

The Timken Company [TKR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Timken Company [TKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.02 and a Gross Margin at +30.34. The Timken Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.55.

Return on Total Capital for TKR is now 14.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Timken Company [TKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.94. Additionally, TKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Timken Company [TKR] managed to generate an average of $20,117 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.The Timken Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for The Timken Company [TKR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Timken Company posted 1.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.44/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Timken Company go to 4.60%.

Insider trade positions for The Timken Company [TKR]

There are presently around $2,665 million, or 80.60% of TKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,583,203, which is approximately 2.91% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,957,223 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $264.86 million in TKR stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $114.49 million in TKR stock with ownership of nearly 182.928% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Timken Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in The Timken Company [NYSE:TKR] by around 7,407,208 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 8,164,153 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 44,367,933 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,939,294 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TKR stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 606,984 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 2,670,084 shares during the same period.