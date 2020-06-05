The RealReal Inc. [REAL] Stock trading around $14.78 per share: What’s Next?

The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ: REAL] gained 0.54% on the last trading session, reaching $14.78 price per share at the time. The RealReal Inc. represents 86.59 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.29 billion with the latest information. REAL stock price has been found in the range of $13.9925 to $15.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, REAL reached a trading volume of 1460188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The RealReal Inc. [REAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $15.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for The RealReal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for The RealReal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Nomura analysts kept a Buy rating on REAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The RealReal Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.46.

Trading performance analysis for REAL stock

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.40. With this latest performance, REAL shares gained by 21.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.33% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.06 for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.74, while it was recorded at 14.12 for the last single week of trading, and 15.21 for the last 200 days.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The RealReal Inc. [REAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.95 and a Gross Margin at +63.89. The RealReal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.42.

Return on Total Capital for REAL is now -51.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The RealReal Inc. [REAL] managed to generate an average of -$41,116 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.The RealReal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The RealReal Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REAL.

An analysis of insider ownership at The RealReal Inc. [REAL]

There are presently around $910 million, or 94.40% of REAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REAL stocks are: GREAT HILL PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 9,966,731, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 9,854,982 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $144.87 million in REAL stocks shares; and INTERWEST VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO, currently with $75.77 million in REAL stock with ownership of nearly -23.12% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The RealReal Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ:REAL] by around 12,990,424 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 17,077,218 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 31,833,465 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,901,107 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REAL stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,928,044 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 5,481,370 shares during the same period.