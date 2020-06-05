The Howard Hughes Corporation [HHC] stock Downgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $55

The Howard Hughes Corporation [NYSE: HHC] gained 3.65% on the last trading session, reaching $60.80 price per share at the time. The Howard Hughes Corporation represents 43.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.35 billion with the latest information. HHC stock price has been found in the range of $59.76 to $62.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 688.31K shares, HHC reached a trading volume of 1082159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Howard Hughes Corporation [HHC]:

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for The Howard Hughes Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 02, 2018, representing the official price target for The Howard Hughes Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on HHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Howard Hughes Corporation is set at 3.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for HHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for HHC in the course of the last twelve months was 17.80.

Trading performance analysis for HHC stock

The Howard Hughes Corporation [HHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.69. With this latest performance, HHC shares gained by 16.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.07 for The Howard Hughes Corporation [HHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.41, while it was recorded at 55.14 for the last single week of trading, and 100.08 for the last 200 days.

The Howard Hughes Corporation [HHC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Howard Hughes Corporation [HHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.72 and a Gross Margin at +24.10. The Howard Hughes Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.58.

Return on Total Capital for HHC is now 0.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Howard Hughes Corporation [HHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.36. Additionally, HHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Howard Hughes Corporation [HHC] managed to generate an average of $49,304 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

The Howard Hughes Corporation [HHC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Howard Hughes Corporation posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Howard Hughes Corporation go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Howard Hughes Corporation [HHC]

There are presently around $2,948 million, or 93.20% of HHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HHC stocks are: PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 12,197,389, which is approximately 455.086% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,973,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $350.41 million in HHC stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $196.9 million in HHC stock with ownership of nearly 108.607% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Howard Hughes Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in The Howard Hughes Corporation [NYSE:HHC] by around 15,120,500 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 3,410,066 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 31,723,006 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,253,572 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HHC stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 789,343 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 1,610,882 shares during the same period.