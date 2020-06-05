Steel Connect Inc. [STCN] moved up 9.22: Why It’s Important

Steel Connect Inc. [NASDAQ: STCN] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.6376 during the day while it closed the day at $0.64. Steel Connect Inc. stock has also gained 30.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STCN stock has declined by -55.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -51.37% and lost -56.36% year-on date.

The market cap for STCN stock reached $37.31 million, with 61.54 million shares outstanding and 54.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 316.82K shares, STCN reached a trading volume of 1158641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Steel Connect Inc. [STCN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Steel Connect Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for STCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for STCN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

STCN stock trade performance evaluation

Steel Connect Inc. [STCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.71. With this latest performance, STCN shares dropped by -7.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.71 for Steel Connect Inc. [STCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6481, while it was recorded at 0.5622 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2912 for the last 200 days.

Steel Connect Inc. [STCN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Steel Connect Inc. [STCN] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.02 and a Gross Margin at +14.55. Steel Connect Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.14.

Return on Total Capital for STCN is now -4.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Steel Connect Inc. [STCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 441.14. Additionally, STCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 713.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Steel Connect Inc. [STCN] managed to generate an average of -$17,747 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Steel Connect Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Steel Connect Inc. [STCN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STCN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Steel Connect Inc. go to 10.00%.

Steel Connect Inc. [STCN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18 million, or 51.00% of STCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STCN stocks are: STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P. with ownership of 18,182,705, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.40% of the total institutional ownership; KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 2,444,321 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.43 million in STCN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.19 million in STCN stock with ownership of nearly -0.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Steel Connect Inc. [NASDAQ:STCN] by around 130,876 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 216,525 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 31,100,172 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,447,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STCN stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,104 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 37,909 shares during the same period.