Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC] Stock trading around $35.64 per share: What’s Next?

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [NYSE: SRC] gained 4.79% on the last trading session, reaching $35.64 price per share at the time. Spirit Realty Capital Inc. represents 102.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.84 billion with the latest information. SRC stock price has been found in the range of $33.28 to $35.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, SRC reached a trading volume of 1131258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRC shares is $38.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. stock. On October 08, 2019, analysts increased their price target for SRC shares from 50 to 52.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. is set at 2.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01.

Trading performance analysis for SRC stock

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.80. With this latest performance, SRC shares gained by 30.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.32 for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.88, while it was recorded at 31.86 for the last single week of trading, and 43.10 for the last 200 days.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.30 and a Gross Margin at +61.91. Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.99.

Return on Total Capital for SRC is now 2.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.29. Additionally, SRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC] managed to generate an average of $2,051,188 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Spirit Realty Capital Inc. posted 0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 48.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. go to 37.47%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC]

There are presently around $3,348 million, or 98.80% of SRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,930,629, which is approximately 3.41% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,884,303 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $472.2 million in SRC stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $462.26 million in SRC stock with ownership of nearly 46.436% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [NYSE:SRC] by around 15,655,132 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 13,689,128 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 69,107,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,452,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRC stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,297,151 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 7,781,040 shares during the same period.