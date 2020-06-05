Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN] Revenue clocked in at $4.49 billion, up 8.91% YTD: What’s Next?

Silgan Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SLGN] jumped around 0.94 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $33.85 at the close of the session, up 2.86%. Silgan Holdings Inc. stock is now 8.91% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SLGN Stock saw the intraday high of $33.92 and lowest of $32.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.94, which means current price is +37.35% above from all time high which was touched on 04/29/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 763.27K shares, SLGN reached a trading volume of 1107317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLGN shares is $35.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Silgan Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Silgan Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $33, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on SLGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silgan Holdings Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLGN in the course of the last twelve months was 17.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has SLGN stock performed recently?

Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.56. With this latest performance, SLGN shares gained by 0.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.76 for Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.29, while it was recorded at 33.20 for the last single week of trading, and 30.80 for the last 200 days.

Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.91 and a Gross Margin at +15.90. Silgan Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.32.

Return on Total Capital for SLGN is now 12.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 238.40. Additionally, SLGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 231.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN] managed to generate an average of $14,795 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Silgan Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Silgan Holdings Inc. posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Silgan Holdings Inc. go to 5.74%.

Insider trade positions for Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN]

There are presently around $2,435 million, or 68.00% of SLGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,600,054, which is approximately 2.435% of the company’s market cap and around 10.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,991,944 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $230.1 million in SLGN stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $193.29 million in SLGN stock with ownership of nearly -20.571% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Silgan Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Silgan Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SLGN] by around 6,899,996 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 7,815,784 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 59,268,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,984,699 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLGN stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,404,744 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,745,950 shares during the same period.