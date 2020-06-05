Scotiabank Downgrade SM Energy Company [SM]. What else is Wall St. saying?

SM Energy Company [NYSE: SM] loss -0.24% or -0.01 points to close at $4.20 with a heavy trading volume of 5230579 shares. It opened the trading session at $4.13, the shares rose to $4.45 and dropped to $4.0839, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SM points out that the company has recorded -47.70% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -366.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.95M shares, SM reached to a volume of 5230579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SM Energy Company [SM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SM shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for SM Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for SM Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $3, while Stephens kept a Equal-Weight rating on SM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SM Energy Company is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for SM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for SM in the course of the last twelve months was 0.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for SM stock

SM Energy Company [SM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.51. With this latest performance, SM shares gained by 18.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.10 for SM Energy Company [SM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.62, while it was recorded at 4.05 for the last single week of trading, and 7.18 for the last 200 days.

SM Energy Company [SM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SM Energy Company [SM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.83 and a Gross Margin at +11.29. SM Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.77.

Return on Total Capital for SM is now 0.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SM Energy Company [SM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.95. Additionally, SM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SM Energy Company [SM] managed to generate an average of -$352,832 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.SM Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

SM Energy Company [SM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SM Energy Company posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 109.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SM.

An analysis of insider ownership at SM Energy Company [SM]

There are presently around $469 million, or 98.66% of SM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,694,958, which is approximately -1.4% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,391,737 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.17 million in SM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $45.83 million in SM stock with ownership of nearly 36.366% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SM Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in SM Energy Company [NYSE:SM] by around 25,163,244 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 26,324,535 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 59,929,018 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,416,797 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SM stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,306,673 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 16,424,008 shares during the same period.