ROTH Capital lifts Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Misty Lee

Amplify Energy Corp. [NYSE: AMPY] jumped around 0.44 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.84 at the close of the session, up 31.43%. Amplify Energy Corp. stock is now -72.16% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMPY Stock saw the intraday high of $1.85 and lowest of $1.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.91, which means current price is +273.60% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 780.38K shares, AMPY reached a trading volume of 1930944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Amplify Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2019, representing the official price target for Amplify Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amplify Energy Corp. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMPY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has AMPY stock performed recently?

Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 62.83. With this latest performance, AMPY shares gained by 37.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.29 for Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9781, while it was recorded at 1.3300 for the last single week of trading, and 4.5343 for the last 200 days.

Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.70 and a Gross Margin at +26.03. Amplify Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.77.

Return on Total Capital for AMPY is now 2.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.66. Additionally, AMPY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] managed to generate an average of -$153,030 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Amplify Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amplify Energy Corp. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.82/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -106.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMPY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amplify Energy Corp. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY]

There are presently around $41 million, or 78.60% of AMPY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPY stocks are: FIR TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 10,415,297, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.33% of the total institutional ownership; BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 3,958,318 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.54 million in AMPY stocks shares; and LASRY MARC, currently with $3.59 million in AMPY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amplify Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Amplify Energy Corp. [NYSE:AMPY] by around 964,673 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 4,365,810 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 23,676,770 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,007,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPY stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 719,929 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,179,077 shares during the same period.

Previous articleHertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] Revenue clocked in at $9.60 billion, down -90.48% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleWilliam Blair slashes price target on Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. [ENT] – find out why.

