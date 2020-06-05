Red Lion Hotels Corporation [RLH] is -28.95% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Red Lion Hotels Corporation [NYSE: RLH] gained 37.31% on the last trading session, reaching $2.65 price per share at the time. Red Lion Hotels Corporation represents 25.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $68.66 million with the latest information. RLH stock price has been found in the range of $2.0874 to $2.7099.

If compared to the average trading volume of 233.80K shares, RLH reached a trading volume of 1328422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Red Lion Hotels Corporation [RLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLH shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Red Lion Hotels Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price from $12.50 to $13.75. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2017, representing the official price target for Red Lion Hotels Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on RLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Red Lion Hotels Corporation is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for RLH in the course of the last twelve months was 76.29.

Trading performance analysis for RLH stock

Red Lion Hotels Corporation [RLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.22. With this latest performance, RLH shares gained by 61.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.75 for Red Lion Hotels Corporation [RLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.62, while it was recorded at 1.99 for the last single week of trading, and 3.53 for the last 200 days.

Red Lion Hotels Corporation [RLH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Red Lion Hotels Corporation [RLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.69 and a Gross Margin at +19.09. Red Lion Hotels Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.65.

Return on Total Capital for RLH is now -2.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Red Lion Hotels Corporation [RLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.01. Additionally, RLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Red Lion Hotels Corporation [RLH] managed to generate an average of -$66,768 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Red Lion Hotels Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Red Lion Hotels Corporation [RLH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Red Lion Hotels Corporation posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Red Lion Hotels Corporation go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Red Lion Hotels Corporation [RLH]

There are presently around $37 million, or 77.20% of RLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RLH stocks are: COLISEUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,331,871, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; ALTA FUNDAMENTAL ADVISERS LLC, holding 2,064,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.98 million in RLH stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $3.83 million in RLH stock with ownership of nearly -3.449% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Red Lion Hotels Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Red Lion Hotels Corporation [NYSE:RLH] by around 1,553,170 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,231,931 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 16,295,951 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,081,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLH stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 62,583 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 142,164 shares during the same period.