Sunday, June 7, 2020
type here...
Market

Red Lion Hotels Corporation [RLH] is -28.95% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

Industry

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] Revenue clocked in at $10.10 million, up 171.81% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Vir Biotechnology Inc. surged by $2.62 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $34.22 during the day while...
Read more
Companies

Raymond James slashes price target on Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] – find out why.

Caleb Clifford - 0
Kadmon Holdings Inc. closed the trading session at $4.44 on 05/29/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.265,...
Read more
Industry

W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] Stock trading around $64.18 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
W. P. Carey Inc. surged by $1.52 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $64.99 during the day...
Read more
Companies

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] Stock trading around $44.66 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Novavax Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.93% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more

Red Lion Hotels Corporation [NYSE: RLH] gained 37.31% on the last trading session, reaching $2.65 price per share at the time. Red Lion Hotels Corporation represents 25.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $68.66 million with the latest information. RLH stock price has been found in the range of $2.0874 to $2.7099.

If compared to the average trading volume of 233.80K shares, RLH reached a trading volume of 1328422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Red Lion Hotels Corporation [RLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLH shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Red Lion Hotels Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price from $12.50 to $13.75. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2017, representing the official price target for Red Lion Hotels Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on RLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Red Lion Hotels Corporation is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for RLH in the course of the last twelve months was 76.29.

Trading performance analysis for RLH stock

Red Lion Hotels Corporation [RLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.22. With this latest performance, RLH shares gained by 61.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.75 for Red Lion Hotels Corporation [RLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.62, while it was recorded at 1.99 for the last single week of trading, and 3.53 for the last 200 days.

Red Lion Hotels Corporation [RLH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Red Lion Hotels Corporation [RLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.69 and a Gross Margin at +19.09. Red Lion Hotels Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.65.

Return on Total Capital for RLH is now -2.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Red Lion Hotels Corporation [RLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.01. Additionally, RLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Red Lion Hotels Corporation [RLH] managed to generate an average of -$66,768 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Red Lion Hotels Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Red Lion Hotels Corporation [RLH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Red Lion Hotels Corporation posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Red Lion Hotels Corporation go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Red Lion Hotels Corporation [RLH]

There are presently around $37 million, or 77.20% of RLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RLH stocks are: COLISEUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,331,871, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; ALTA FUNDAMENTAL ADVISERS LLC, holding 2,064,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.98 million in RLH stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $3.83 million in RLH stock with ownership of nearly -3.449% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Red Lion Hotels Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Red Lion Hotels Corporation [NYSE:RLH] by around 1,553,170 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,231,931 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 16,295,951 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,081,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLH stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 62,583 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 142,164 shares during the same period.

Previous articleHertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] Revenue clocked in at $9.60 billion, down -90.48% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleWilliam Blair slashes price target on Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. [ENT] – find out why.

More articles

Market

BofA/Merrill lifts Schneider National Inc. [SNDR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Schneider National Inc. slipped around -0.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $23.14 at the close of the session, down -0.17%. Schneider...
Read more
Market

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] is 1791.20% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Co-Diagnostics Inc. traded at a low on 06/04/20, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.93. The results...
Read more
Market

why Illumina Inc. [ILMN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $324.00

Caleb Clifford - 0
Illumina Inc. jumped around 0.08 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $358.40 at the close of the session, up 0.02%. Illumina Inc....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

Scotiabank Downgrade SM Energy Company [SM]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Caleb Clifford - 0
SM Energy Company loss -0.24% or -0.01 points to close at $4.20 with a heavy trading volume of 5230579 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Companies

Daiwa Securities slashes price target on Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] – find out why.

Brandon Evans - 0
Broadcom Inc. closed the trading session at $308.89 on 06/04/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $302.10, while...
Read more
Market

BofA/Merrill lifts Schneider National Inc. [SNDR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Schneider National Inc. slipped around -0.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $23.14 at the close of the session, down -0.17%. Schneider...
Read more
Industry

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALXN] stock Initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $121

Misty Lee - 0
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.08% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Finance

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] is -8.38% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Amgen Inc. loss -0.05% on the last trading session, reaching $220.88 price per share at the time. Amgen Inc. represents 590.00 million in...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

Scotiabank Downgrade SM Energy Company [SM]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Caleb Clifford - 0
SM Energy Company loss -0.24% or -0.01 points to close at $4.20 with a heavy trading volume of 5230579 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Companies

Daiwa Securities slashes price target on Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] – find out why.

Brandon Evans - 0
Broadcom Inc. closed the trading session at $308.89 on 06/04/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $302.10, while...
Read more

Popular Category