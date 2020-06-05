Raymond James lifts GreenSky Inc. [GSKY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

GreenSky Inc. [NASDAQ: GSKY] price surged by 8.93 percent to reach at $0.41. A sum of 1014494 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.15M shares. GreenSky Inc. shares reached a high of $5.13 and dropped to a low of $4.60 until finishing in the latest session at $5.00.

The one-year GSKY stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.04. The average equity rating for GSKY stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on GreenSky Inc. [GSKY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GSKY shares is $4.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GSKY stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for GreenSky Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $16.50 to $7.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2019, representing the official price target for GreenSky Inc. stock. On July 01, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for GSKY shares from 15 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GreenSky Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSKY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for GSKY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.62.

GSKY Stock Performance Analysis:

GreenSky Inc. [GSKY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.38. With this latest performance, GSKY shares gained by 13.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSKY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.17 for GreenSky Inc. [GSKY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.89, while it was recorded at 4.38 for the last single week of trading, and 6.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GreenSky Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GreenSky Inc. [GSKY] shares currently have an operating margin of +59.20 and a Gross Margin at +83.07. GreenSky Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Total Capital for GSKY is now 86.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 124.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GreenSky Inc. [GSKY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,543.22. Additionally, GSKY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,510.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GreenSky Inc. [GSKY] managed to generate an average of $27,240 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.

GSKY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GreenSky Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -34.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSKY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GreenSky Inc. go to 13.00%.

GreenSky Inc. [GSKY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $289 million, or 95.60% of GSKY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GSKY stocks are: DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC with ownership of 14,787,696, which is approximately -3.649% of the company’s market cap and around 6.60% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, holding 12,046,264 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.29 million in GSKY stocks shares; and SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $34.69 million in GSKY stock with ownership of nearly -5.083% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GreenSky Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in GreenSky Inc. [NASDAQ:GSKY] by around 9,110,043 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 15,082,662 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 38,683,277 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,875,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSKY stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 939,920 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,215,832 shares during the same period.