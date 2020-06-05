RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [RAVE] Is Currently 9.22 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [NASDAQ: RAVE] gained 9.22% on the last trading session, reaching $1.08 price per share at the time. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. represents 15.13 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.28 million with the latest information. RAVE stock price has been found in the range of $0.9601 to $1.23.

If compared to the average trading volume of 340.88K shares, RAVE reached a trading volume of 2171837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [RAVE]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $20 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on November 13, 2015, representing the official price target for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Wunderlich analysts kept a Buy rating on RAVE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for RAVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

Trading performance analysis for RAVE stock

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [RAVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.21. With this latest performance, RAVE shares gained by 30.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.04 for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [RAVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8019, while it was recorded at 0.9612 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6690 for the last 200 days.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [RAVE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [RAVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.38 and a Gross Margin at +56.46. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.09.

Return on Total Capital for RAVE is now 5.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [RAVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.72. Additionally, RAVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [RAVE] managed to generate an average of -$16,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [RAVE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RAVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [RAVE]

There are presently around $1 million, or 44.50% of RAVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RAVE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 243,893, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WATCHMAN GROUP, INC., holding 212,450 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in RAVE stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $76000.0 in RAVE stock with ownership of nearly -42.934% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [NASDAQ:RAVE] by around 44,530 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 199,341 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 503,911 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 747,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RAVE stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,747 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 137,445 shares during the same period.