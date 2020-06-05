R. F. Lafferty Downgrade Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Enable Midstream Partners LP [NYSE: ENBL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.83% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 21.23%. Over the last 12 months, ENBL stock dropped by -60.46%. The one-year Enable Midstream Partners LP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.8. The average equity rating for ENBL stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.28 billion, with 437.00 million shares outstanding and 88.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, ENBL stock reached a trading volume of 2595630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENBL shares is $6.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENBL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for Enable Midstream Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Enable Midstream Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on ENBL stock. On March 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ENBL shares from 9 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enable Midstream Partners LP is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENBL in the course of the last twelve months was 95.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

ENBL Stock Performance Analysis:

Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.23. With this latest performance, ENBL shares gained by 24.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.19 for Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.59, while it was recorded at 4.47 for the last single week of trading, and 8.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enable Midstream Partners LP Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.71 and a Gross Margin at +27.48. Enable Midstream Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.45.

Return on Total Capital for ENBL is now 5.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.89. Additionally, ENBL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] managed to generate an average of $228,242 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Enable Midstream Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

ENBL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enable Midstream Partners LP posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENBL.

Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $251 million, or 12.50% of ENBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENBL stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 11,362,125, which is approximately 6.009% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 6,469,503 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.28 million in ENBL stocks shares; and TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., currently with $25.27 million in ENBL stock with ownership of nearly -44.386% of the company’s market capitalization.

43 institutional holders increased their position in Enable Midstream Partners LP [NYSE:ENBL] by around 7,677,399 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 31,586,701 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 14,354,935 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,619,035 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENBL stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,093,071 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 7,081,888 shares during the same period.