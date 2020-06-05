PPL Corporation [PPL] moved up 0.30: Why It’s Important

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.30% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.37%. Over the last 12 months, PPL stock dropped by -3.66%. The one-year PPL Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.3. The average equity rating for PPL stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.66 billion, with 767.95 million shares outstanding and 755.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.50M shares, PPL stock reached a trading volume of 5474746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PPL Corporation [PPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $31.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for PPL Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2020, representing the official price target for PPL Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

PPL Stock Performance Analysis:

PPL Corporation [PPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.37. With this latest performance, PPL shares gained by 18.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.75 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.57, while it was recorded at 29.10 for the last single week of trading, and 30.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PPL Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPL Corporation [PPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.56 and a Gross Margin at +40.58. PPL Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.46.

Return on Total Capital for PPL is now 8.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PPL Corporation [PPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 178.18. Additionally, PPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PPL Corporation [PPL] managed to generate an average of $142,101 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

PPL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PPL Corporation posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL Corporation go to 0.50%.

PPL Corporation [PPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,604 million, or 69.00% of PPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,239,045, which is approximately 6.499% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,779,931 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.79 billion in PPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.29 billion in PPL stock with ownership of nearly 6.523% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PPL Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 368 institutional holders increased their position in PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL] by around 44,878,674 shares. Additionally, 460 investors decreased positions by around 53,158,934 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 423,475,897 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 521,513,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPL stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,989,547 shares, while 140 institutional investors sold positions of 7,036,541 shares during the same period.