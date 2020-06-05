PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] Revenue clocked in at $199.50 million, down -36.97% YTD: What’s Next?

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [NYSE: PMT] jumped around 1.39 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $14.05 at the close of the session, up 10.98%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock is now -36.97% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PMT Stock saw the intraday high of $14.20 and lowest of $12.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.79, which means current price is +301.43% above from all time high which was touched on 02/07/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, PMT reached a trading volume of 2766646 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PMT shares is $18.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2019, representing the official price target for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on PMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for PMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.27.

How has PMT stock performed recently?

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.07. With this latest performance, PMT shares gained by 40.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.40 for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.24, while it was recorded at 12.16 for the last single week of trading, and 18.85 for the last 200 days.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.32 and a Gross Margin at +82.84. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.59.

Return on Total Capital for PMT is now 1.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 372.90. Additionally, PMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT] managed to generate an average of $225,791,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 452.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Earnings analysis for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust go to 4.15%.

Insider trade positions for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [PMT]

There are presently around $941 million, or 76.10% of PMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PMT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,511,033, which is approximately 1.126% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,376,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $131.37 million in PMT stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $58.77 million in PMT stock with ownership of nearly 65.9% of the company’s market capitalization.

117 institutional holders increased their position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust [NYSE:PMT] by around 11,459,567 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 10,182,036 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 52,671,227 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,312,830 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PMT stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,741,084 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 4,061,234 shares during the same period.