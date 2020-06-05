Palatin Technologies Inc. [PTN] is -24.98% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Palatin Technologies Inc. [AMEX: PTN] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.60 during the day while it closed the day at $0.59. Palatin Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 12.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PTN stock has inclined by 8.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.57% and lost -24.98% year-on date.

The market cap for PTN stock reached $138.31 million, with 235.32 million shares outstanding and 221.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, PTN reached a trading volume of 1940813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Palatin Technologies Inc. [PTN]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Palatin Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $6 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2015, representing the official price target for Palatin Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palatin Technologies Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for PTN in the course of the last twelve months was 3.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 26.70.

PTN stock trade performance evaluation

Palatin Technologies Inc. [PTN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.54. With this latest performance, PTN shares gained by 28.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.82 for Palatin Technologies Inc. [PTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4635, while it was recorded at 0.5493 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6815 for the last 200 days.

Palatin Technologies Inc. [PTN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palatin Technologies Inc. [PTN] shares currently have an operating margin of +59.28. Palatin Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +59.32.

Return on Total Capital for PTN is now 53.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 55.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 56.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 49.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palatin Technologies Inc. [PTN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.33. Additionally, PTN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palatin Technologies Inc. [PTN] managed to generate an average of $1,987,390 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Palatin Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 26.70 and a Current Ratio set at 26.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Palatin Technologies Inc. [PTN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Palatin Technologies Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 866.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTN.

Palatin Technologies Inc. [PTN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30 million, or 23.60% of PTN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,358,664, which is approximately -2.442% of the company’s market cap and around 3.33% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,326,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.84 million in PTN stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $3.08 million in PTN stock with ownership of nearly 67.399% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palatin Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Palatin Technologies Inc. [AMEX:PTN] by around 4,656,470 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 5,001,354 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 43,633,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,291,525 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTN stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 588,046 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 2,600,333 shares during the same period.