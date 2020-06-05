Oppenheimer lifts FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [FLT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [NYSE: FLT] gained 0.23% on the last trading session, reaching $257.31 price per share at the time. FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. represents 84.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.89 billion with the latest information. FLT stock price has been found in the range of $251.41 to $257.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, FLT reached a trading volume of 1082130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [FLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLT shares is $266.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2020, representing the official price target for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $360, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on FLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. is set at 9.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLT in the course of the last twelve months was 18.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for FLT stock

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [FLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.98. With this latest performance, FLT shares gained by 9.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.76 for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [FLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 225.26, while it was recorded at 250.83 for the last single week of trading, and 273.77 for the last 200 days.

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [FLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [FLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.62 and a Gross Margin at +72.59. FLEETCOR Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.79.

Return on Total Capital for FLT is now 14.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [FLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.36. Additionally, FLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [FLT] managed to generate an average of $102,882 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.FLEETCOR Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [FLT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. posted 2.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.8/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. go to 8.91%.

An analysis of insider ownership at FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [FLT]

There are presently around $20,277 million, or 96.00% of FLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,902,657, which is approximately 2.404% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,322,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.88 billion in FLT stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.83 billion in FLT stock with ownership of nearly 29.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 232 institutional holders increased their position in FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. [NYSE:FLT] by around 10,347,054 shares. Additionally, 349 investors decreased positions by around 14,187,992 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 54,448,123 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,983,169 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLT stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,608,610 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 1,184,158 shares during the same period.