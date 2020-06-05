Friday, June 5, 2020
type here...
Finance

ONEOK Inc. [OKE] Stock trading around $40.71 per share: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee

Must read

Finance

Dougherty & Company slashes price target on Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Second Sight Medical Products Inc. jumped around 0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.02 at the close of the session, up...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] reaches 4.87B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. traded at a high on 06/01/20, posting a 0.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at...
Read more
Industry

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] Is Currently 2.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Nordstrom Inc. closed the trading session at $16.59 on 06/01/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.10, while...
Read more
Market

Compass Point slashes price target on Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] – find out why.

Caleb Clifford - 0
Alliance Data Systems Corporation traded at a low on 05/29/20, posting a -5.45 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $46.33....
Read more

ONEOK Inc. [NYSE: OKE] traded at a high on 06/04/20, posting a 0.32 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $40.71. The results of the trading session contributed to over 5621766 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ONEOK Inc. stands at 4.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.15%.

The market cap for OKE stock reached $17.12 billion, with 414.28 million shares outstanding and 411.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.85M shares, OKE reached a trading volume of 5621766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ONEOK Inc. [OKE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKE shares is $39.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ONEOK Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2020, representing the official price target for ONEOK Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $38 to $34, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on OKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ONEOK Inc. is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for OKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

How has OKE stock performed recently?

ONEOK Inc. [OKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.20. With this latest performance, OKE shares gained by 36.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.59 for ONEOK Inc. [OKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.99, while it was recorded at 39.15 for the last single week of trading, and 59.24 for the last 200 days.

ONEOK Inc. [OKE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ONEOK Inc. [OKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.46 and a Gross Margin at +19.63. ONEOK Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.64.

Return on Total Capital for OKE is now 10.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ONEOK Inc. [OKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.77. Additionally, OKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 201.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ONEOK Inc. [OKE] managed to generate an average of $443,642 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.ONEOK Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for ONEOK Inc. [OKE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ONEOK Inc. posted 0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.71/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONEOK Inc. go to 0.24%.

Insider trade positions for ONEOK Inc. [OKE]

There are presently around $11,903 million, or 72.30% of OKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,479,632, which is approximately 2.777% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,339,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 billion in OKE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $945.06 million in OKE stock with ownership of nearly 7.151% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ONEOK Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 342 institutional holders increased their position in ONEOK Inc. [NYSE:OKE] by around 29,760,465 shares. Additionally, 628 investors decreased positions by around 46,243,377 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 217,324,137 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 293,327,979 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OKE stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,413,649 shares, while 336 institutional investors sold positions of 12,171,655 shares during the same period.

Previous articleArgus lifts Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleCommunity Health Systems Inc. [CYH] Stock trading around $3.26 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Finance

Scotiabank Downgrade SM Energy Company [SM]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Caleb Clifford - 0
SM Energy Company loss -0.24% or -0.01 points to close at $4.20 with a heavy trading volume of 5230579 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Finance

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] is -8.38% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Amgen Inc. loss -0.05% on the last trading session, reaching $220.88 price per share at the time. Amgen Inc. represents 590.00 million in...
Read more
Finance

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [FET] Stock trading around $0.33 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Forum Energy Technologies Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.12% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

Scotiabank Downgrade SM Energy Company [SM]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Caleb Clifford - 0
SM Energy Company loss -0.24% or -0.01 points to close at $4.20 with a heavy trading volume of 5230579 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Companies

Daiwa Securities slashes price target on Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] – find out why.

Brandon Evans - 0
Broadcom Inc. closed the trading session at $308.89 on 06/04/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $302.10, while...
Read more
Market

BofA/Merrill lifts Schneider National Inc. [SNDR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Schneider National Inc. slipped around -0.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $23.14 at the close of the session, down -0.17%. Schneider...
Read more
Industry

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALXN] stock Initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $121

Misty Lee - 0
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.08% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Finance

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] is -8.38% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Amgen Inc. loss -0.05% on the last trading session, reaching $220.88 price per share at the time. Amgen Inc. represents 590.00 million in...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

Scotiabank Downgrade SM Energy Company [SM]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Caleb Clifford - 0
SM Energy Company loss -0.24% or -0.01 points to close at $4.20 with a heavy trading volume of 5230579 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Companies

Daiwa Securities slashes price target on Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] – find out why.

Brandon Evans - 0
Broadcom Inc. closed the trading session at $308.89 on 06/04/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $302.10, while...
Read more

Popular Category