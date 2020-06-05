Friday, June 5, 2020
Novavax Inc. [NVAX] Stock trading around $44.66 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.93% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.40%. Over the last 12 months, NVAX stock rose by 629.74%. The one-year Novavax Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -92.75. The average equity rating for NVAX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.52 billion, with 44.42 million shares outstanding and 56.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.91M shares, NVAX stock reached a trading volume of 5693223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Novavax Inc. [NVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $23.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $33 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $33, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on NVAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 5.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 139.28.

NVAX Stock Performance Analysis:

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.40. With this latest performance, NVAX shares gained by 151.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 836.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 629.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.92 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.59, while it was recorded at 47.48 for the last single week of trading, and 11.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Novavax Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -694.44. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -711.04.

Return on Total Capital for NVAX is now -87.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -89.70. Additionally, NVAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 227.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 191.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novavax Inc. [NVAX] managed to generate an average of -$804,206 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.40 and a Current Ratio set at 13.40.

NVAX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Novavax Inc. posted -1.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.61/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax Inc. go to 0.00%.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $584 million, or 23.10% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,751,393, which is approximately 49.162% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,057,966 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.06 million in NVAX stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $76.38 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novavax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 6,854,868 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 282,780 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 6,066,710 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,204,358 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,981,841 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 54,523 shares during the same period.

Previous articlePBF Energy Inc [PBF] Stock trading around $11.98 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleMarket Analysts see Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH] gaining to $210. Time to buy?

