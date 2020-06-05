Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] Revenue clocked in at $1.80 million, down -52.37% YTD: What’s Next?

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MNLO] gained 3.76% or 0.08 points to close at $2.21 with a heavy trading volume of 4660002 shares. It opened the trading session at $2.09, the shares rose to $2.23 and dropped to $2.06, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MNLO points out that the company has recorded -49.31% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -121.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.71M shares, MNLO reached to a volume of 4660002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO]:

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on MNLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 175.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for MNLO stock

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.95. With this latest performance, MNLO shares gained by 21.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.72 for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.92, while it was recorded at 2.27 for the last single week of trading, and 3.94 for the last 200 days.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for MNLO is now -73.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.02. Additionally, MNLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] managed to generate an average of -$1,842,575 per employee.Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.84/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNLO.

An analysis of insider ownership at Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO]

There are presently around $74 million, or 26.30% of MNLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNLO stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 6,637,179, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, holding 3,843,824 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.19 million in MNLO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.31 million in MNLO stock with ownership of nearly 129.743% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Menlo Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MNLO] by around 8,002,038 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 7,958,395 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 18,897,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,857,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNLO stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,312,922 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 5,390,388 shares during the same period.