Market cap of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] reaches 19.56M – now what?

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: HEPA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.63% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.44%. Over the last 12 months, HEPA stock dropped by -57.20%. The average equity rating for HEPA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.56 million, with 3.57 million shares outstanding and 5.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 755.43K shares, HEPA stock reached a trading volume of 1464131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52.

HEPA Stock Performance Analysis:

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.44. With this latest performance, HEPA shares gained by 28.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.37 for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.70, while it was recorded at 1.97 for the last single week of trading, and 3.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.95.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.50 and a Current Ratio set at 11.50.

HEPA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -44.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -25.9/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -70.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HEPA.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.50% of HEPA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEPA stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 72,575, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.64% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,722 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in HEPA stocks shares; and PROSPERA FINANCIAL SERVICES INC, currently with $69000.0 in HEPA stock with ownership of nearly 165.385% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:HEPA] by around 133,923 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 90,571 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 223,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEPA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 112,230 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 84,556 shares during the same period.