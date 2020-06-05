Friday, June 5, 2020
Market cap of Forum Merger II Corporation [FMCI] reaches 254.83M – now what?

By Caleb Clifford

Forum Merger II Corporation [NASDAQ: FMCI] price surged by 4.22 percent to reach at $0.5. A sum of 2717990 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 783.30K shares. Forum Merger II Corporation shares reached a high of $12.6653 and dropped to a low of $11.90 until finishing in the latest session at $12.34.

Guru’s Opinion on Forum Merger II Corporation [FMCI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Forum Merger II Corporation is set at 0.50 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.09.

FMCI Stock Performance Analysis:

Forum Merger II Corporation [FMCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.87. With this latest performance, FMCI shares gained by 19.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FMCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.71 for Forum Merger II Corporation [FMCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.61, while it was recorded at 12.12 for the last single week of trading, and 10.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Forum Merger II Corporation Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for FMCI is now -0.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Forum Merger II Corporation [FMCI] managed to generate an average of $1,175,084 per employee.

Forum Merger II Corporation [FMCI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $216 million, or 97.77% of FMCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FMCI stocks are: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,053,069, which is approximately 7.827% of the company’s market cap and around 26.89% of the total institutional ownership; BERKLEY W R CORP, holding 1,729,869 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.48 million in FMCI stocks shares; and KEPOS CAPITAL LP, currently with $14.55 million in FMCI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

22 institutional holders increased their position in Forum Merger II Corporation [NASDAQ:FMCI] by around 7,383,343 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 5,282,334 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 5,584,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,250,569 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FMCI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,190,474 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 2,452,445 shares during the same period.

