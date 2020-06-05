Market cap of Entegris Inc. [ENTG] reaches 8.38B – now what?

Entegris Inc. [NASDAQ: ENTG] gained 0.32% or 0.2 points to close at $62.17 with a heavy trading volume of 1536317 shares. It opened the trading session at $62.21, the shares rose to $62.76 and dropped to $61.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ENTG points out that the company has recorded 34.58% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -82.8% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, ENTG reached to a volume of 1536317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Entegris Inc. [ENTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENTG shares is $57.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENTG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Entegris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2019, representing the official price target for Entegris Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Entegris Inc. is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENTG in the course of the last twelve months was 33.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

Trading performance analysis for ENTG stock

Entegris Inc. [ENTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.07. With this latest performance, ENTG shares gained by 19.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.98 for Entegris Inc. [ENTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.76, while it was recorded at 60.66 for the last single week of trading, and 50.07 for the last 200 days.

Entegris Inc. [ENTG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Entegris Inc. [ENTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.54 and a Gross Margin at +40.55. Entegris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.02.

Return on Total Capital for ENTG is now 12.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Entegris Inc. [ENTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.94. Additionally, ENTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Entegris Inc. [ENTG] managed to generate an average of $48,087 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Entegris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Entegris Inc. [ENTG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Entegris Inc. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Entegris Inc. go to 17.09%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Entegris Inc. [ENTG]

There are presently around $8,386 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENTG stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 18,214,056, which is approximately 0.519% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,590,896 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $780.26 million in ENTG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $578.86 million in ENTG stock with ownership of nearly 7.657% of the company’s market capitalization.

129 institutional holders increased their position in Entegris Inc. [NASDAQ:ENTG] by around 13,269,724 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 14,664,347 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 107,395,640 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,329,711 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENTG stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,272,963 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,994,501 shares during the same period.