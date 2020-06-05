Market cap of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH] reaches 185.62M – now what?

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [NYSE: ANH] closed the trading session at $1.79 on 06/04/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.61, while the highest price level was $1.84. The stocks have a year to date performance of -49.15 percent and weekly performance of 16.99 percent. The stock has been moved at -49.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -45.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, ANH reached to a volume of 2185079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANH shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2014, representing the official price target for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6.75 to $5.75, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on ANH stock. On April 30, 2013, analysts increased their price target for ANH shares from 6.50 to 6.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

ANH stock trade performance evaluation

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.99. With this latest performance, ANH shares gained by 9.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.04 for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4189, while it was recorded at 1.5740 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8589 for the last 200 days.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.63 and a Gross Margin at +94.97. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.90.

Return on Total Capital for ANH is now -1.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 748.19. Additionally, ANH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 86.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.81.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation go to -5.29%.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $80 million, or 51.60% of ANH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,582,195, which is approximately 0.369% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 6,904,890 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.05 million in ANH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.35 million in ANH stock with ownership of nearly 3.513% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [NYSE:ANH] by around 6,295,532 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 5,495,109 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 38,066,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,857,178 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANH stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,836,339 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,197,427 shares during the same period.