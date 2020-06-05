Market Analysts see Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] gaining to $95. Time to buy?

Ralph Lauren Corporation [NYSE: RL] gained 0.28% or 0.24 points to close at $84.92 with a heavy trading volume of 1138983 shares. It opened the trading session at $84.09, the shares rose to $84.92 and dropped to $82.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RL points out that the company has recorded -19.55% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -41.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, RL reached to a volume of 1138983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RL shares is $88.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Ralph Lauren Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $92 to $88. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Ralph Lauren Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $88 to $76, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on RL stock. On April 03, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for RL shares from 136 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ralph Lauren Corporation is set at 4.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for RL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for RL in the course of the last twelve months was 23.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for RL stock

Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.18. With this latest performance, RL shares gained by 17.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.84 for Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.36, while it was recorded at 80.04 for the last single week of trading, and 96.08 for the last 200 days.

Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.35 and a Gross Margin at +54.53. Ralph Lauren Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.81.

Ralph Lauren Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ralph Lauren Corporation posted 1.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.66/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ralph Lauren Corporation go to 1.65%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL]

There are presently around $4,120 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,427,572, which is approximately 2.32% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,034,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $341.62 million in RL stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $315.76 million in RL stock with ownership of nearly -5.938% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ralph Lauren Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Ralph Lauren Corporation [NYSE:RL] by around 8,269,910 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 7,753,073 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 32,626,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,649,370 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RL stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,270,137 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 1,736,247 shares during the same period.