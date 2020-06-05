Market Analysts see Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH] gaining to $210. Time to buy?

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [NYSE: LH] traded at a high on 06/04/20, posting a 0.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $180.64. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1030367 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings stands at 2.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.59%.

The market cap for LH stock reached $17.59 billion, with 97.20 million shares outstanding and 96.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, LH reached a trading volume of 1030367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LH shares is $195.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $158 to $186. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is set at 6.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for LH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.32.

How has LH stock performed recently?

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.84. With this latest performance, LH shares gained by 10.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.28 for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 155.28, while it was recorded at 178.40 for the last single week of trading, and 165.92 for the last 200 days.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.46 and a Gross Margin at +26.04. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.13.

Return on Total Capital for LH is now 10.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 93.93. Additionally, LH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH] managed to generate an average of $12,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings posted 2.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.92/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings go to 5.94%.

Insider trade positions for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [LH]

There are presently around $16,028 million, or 94.50% of LH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,145,226, which is approximately 2.326% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,852,727 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 billion in LH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $772.06 million in LH stock with ownership of nearly -1.241% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 358 institutional holders increased their position in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings [NYSE:LH] by around 6,424,977 shares. Additionally, 400 investors decreased positions by around 7,414,056 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 75,605,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,444,433 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LH stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 864,012 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 1,773,678 shares during the same period.