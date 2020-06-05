Market Analysts see Guess’ Inc. [GES] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

Guess’ Inc. [NYSE: GES] traded at a high on 06/04/20, posting a 4.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.30. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1937569 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Guess’ Inc. stands at 9.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.19%.

The market cap for GES stock reached $875.51 million, with 65.02 million shares outstanding and 41.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, GES reached a trading volume of 1937569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Guess’ Inc. [GES]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GES shares is $10.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GES stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Guess’ Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $24 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Guess’ Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $26, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on GES stock. On April 23, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for GES shares from 22 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guess’ Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for GES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for GES in the course of the last twelve months was 9.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has GES stock performed recently?

Guess’ Inc. [GES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.14. With this latest performance, GES shares gained by 61.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.79 for Guess’ Inc. [GES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.09, while it was recorded at 10.80 for the last single week of trading, and 15.70 for the last 200 days.

Guess’ Inc. [GES]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guess’ Inc. [GES] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.33 and a Gross Margin at +37.64. Guess’ Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.55.

Return on Total Capital for GES is now 10.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Guess’ Inc. [GES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.92. Additionally, GES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 155.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Guess’ Inc. [GES] managed to generate an average of $6,021 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.Guess’ Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Guess’ Inc. [GES]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Guess’ Inc. posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Guess’ Inc. go to 4.40%.

Insider trade positions for Guess’ Inc. [GES]

There are presently around $548 million, or 69.40% of GES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GES stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,458,366, which is approximately -2.943% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,619,710 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.98 million in GES stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $60.89 million in GES stock with ownership of nearly -6.749% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Guess’ Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Guess’ Inc. [NYSE:GES] by around 6,338,244 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 9,150,110 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 31,009,747 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,498,101 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GES stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,253,912 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 3,819,492 shares during the same period.