Market Analysts see Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] gaining to $65. Time to buy?

Eldorado Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ: ERI] closed the trading session at $42.94 on 06/04/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.62, while the highest price level was $43.84. The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.00 percent and weekly performance of 23.53 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 133.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.43M shares, ERI reached to a volume of 10095683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERI shares is $43.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Eldorado Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2019, representing the official price target for Eldorado Resorts Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eldorado Resorts Inc. is set at 3.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERI in the course of the last twelve months was 26.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

ERI stock trade performance evaluation

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.59 for Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.88, while it was recorded at 37.77 for the last single week of trading, and 41.28 for the last 200 days.

Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.74 and a Gross Margin at +44.32. Eldorado Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.20.

Return on Total Capital for ERI is now 8.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 334.58. Additionally, ERI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 310.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] managed to generate an average of $5,226 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Eldorado Resorts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eldorado Resorts Inc. posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -53.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eldorado Resorts Inc. go to 27.50%.

Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,131 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,494,649, which is approximately 0.034% of the company’s market cap and around 12.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,437,534 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $289.17 million in ERI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $232.62 million in ERI stock with ownership of nearly 1.459% of the company’s market capitalization.

141 institutional holders increased their position in Eldorado Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:ERI] by around 15,751,929 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 17,592,322 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 47,191,549 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,535,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERI stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,604,388 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 8,169,991 shares during the same period.