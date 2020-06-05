Market Analysts see Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NYSE: CHK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.17% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.56%. Over the last 12 months, CHK stock dropped by -96.26%. The average equity rating for CHK stock is currently 3.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $140.64 million, with 9.75 million shares outstanding and 9.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, CHK stock reached a trading volume of 1399519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Chesapeake Energy Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chesapeake Energy Corporation is set at 2.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHK in the course of the last twelve months was 0.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CHK Stock Performance Analysis:

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.56. With this latest performance, CHK shares dropped by -9.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.06 for Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.08, while it was recorded at 13.20 for the last single week of trading, and 141.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chesapeake Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.44 and a Gross Margin at +4.33. Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.60.

Return on Total Capital for CHK is now 0.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 217.71. Additionally, CHK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 332.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] managed to generate an average of -$133,913 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

CHK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chesapeake Energy Corporation posted -20/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -12.5/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHK.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $144 million, or 39.60% of CHK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHK stocks are: PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 2,623,535, which is approximately 16388.813% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; ENSIGN PEAK ADVISORS, INC, holding 1,694,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.22 million in CHK stocks shares; and RHUMBLINE ADVISERS, currently with $15.88 million in CHK stock with ownership of nearly 8591.017% of the company’s market capitalization.

138 institutional holders increased their position in Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NYSE:CHK] by around 7,715,494 shares. Additionally, 216 investors decreased positions by around 1,767,272 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 1,496,431 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,979,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHK stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 215,748 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 1,030,323 shares during the same period.