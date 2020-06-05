Market Analysts see CDW Corporation [CDW] gaining to $120. Time to buy?

CDW Corporation [NASDAQ: CDW] gained 1.44% on the last trading session, reaching $116.75 price per share at the time. CDW Corporation represents 142.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.66 billion with the latest information. CDW stock price has been found in the range of $114.01 to $117.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, CDW reached a trading volume of 1098877 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CDW Corporation [CDW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDW shares is $115.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for CDW Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $126 to $124. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2020, representing the official price target for CDW Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $116, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on CDW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CDW Corporation is set at 3.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDW in the course of the last twelve months was 29.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for CDW stock

CDW Corporation [CDW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.48. With this latest performance, CDW shares gained by 6.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.59 for CDW Corporation [CDW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.97, while it was recorded at 113.59 for the last single week of trading, and 120.82 for the last 200 days.

CDW Corporation [CDW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CDW Corporation [CDW] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.29 and a Gross Margin at +16.86. CDW Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.09.

Return on Total Capital for CDW is now 23.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 76.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CDW Corporation [CDW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 407.00. Additionally, CDW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 355.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CDW Corporation [CDW] managed to generate an average of $74,424 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.38.CDW Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

CDW Corporation [CDW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CDW Corporation posted 1.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.52/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDW Corporation go to 9.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CDW Corporation [CDW]

There are presently around $15,107 million, or 93.80% of CDW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,365,402, which is approximately 1.28% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,300,301 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in CDW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $696.22 million in CDW stock with ownership of nearly -0.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CDW Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 304 institutional holders increased their position in CDW Corporation [NASDAQ:CDW] by around 10,870,489 shares. Additionally, 358 investors decreased positions by around 14,342,781 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 106,051,911 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,265,181 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDW stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,314,147 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 1,721,249 shares during the same period.