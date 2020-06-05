KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [KLXE] is -66.93% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: KLXE] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.26 during the day while it closed the day at $2.13. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 30.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KLXE stock has inclined by 5.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -59.66% and lost -66.93% year-on date.

The market cap for KLXE stock reached $58.28 million, with 23.20 million shares outstanding and 22.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, KLXE reached a trading volume of 2023505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [KLXE]:

Gabelli & Co have made an estimate for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 30, 2019, representing the official price target for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on KLXE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for KLXE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.51.

KLXE stock trade performance evaluation

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [KLXE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.28. With this latest performance, KLXE shares gained by 69.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KLXE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.50 for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [KLXE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.16, while it was recorded at 1.80 for the last single week of trading, and 5.14 for the last 200 days.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [KLXE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [KLXE] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.28 and a Gross Margin at +13.60. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.72.

Return on Total Capital for KLXE is now -5.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [KLXE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.83. Additionally, KLXE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [KLXE] managed to generate an average of -$70,365 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [KLXE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KLXE.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [KLXE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $39 million, or 78.00% of KLXE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KLXE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,260,584, which is approximately -0.554% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 1,988,332 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.06 million in KLXE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.66 million in KLXE stock with ownership of nearly -1.59% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:KLXE] by around 2,364,673 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 3,740,082 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 13,015,464 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,120,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KLXE stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 144,040 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,334,479 shares during the same period.